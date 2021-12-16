Cochran-Siegle poised to add to family legacy at Olympics

By ANDREW DAMPF

AP Sports Writer

SELVA DI VAL GARDENA, Italy (AP) — Ryan Cochran-Siegle could be the best hope for an Olympic medal among the men on the U.S. Ski Team. Cochran-Siegle is the son of 1972 Olympic slalom champion Barbara Ann Cochran. He is regaining his form after breaking his neck and then switching ski brands. He’s been dominant in downhill training this week in Val Gardena and looks like he could add to his second-place finish in the race a year ago. Cochran-Siegle was the victim of a horrifying crash on the feared Streif course in Kitzbühel last January.