Young overcomes neck injury, Hawks beat Magic 111-99

By JOHN DENTON

Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Trae Young played through a minor neck injury to score 28 points, John Collins had 21 points and 10 rebounds and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Orlando Magic 111-99 on Wednesday night to end a two-game losing streak. Young left for the locker room late in the third quarter after Cole Anthony hit him with a shoulder in the face on an offensive foul. Young was deemed to have a neck cramp and returned with 5:31 remaining after Orlando got to 104-84. Atlanta won its fifth consecutive road game — a feat made more impressive by the fact that it opened the season 1-8 away from home. Terrence Ross scored 18 points for Orlando.