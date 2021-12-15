Jrue Holiday helps short-handed Bucks beat Pacers, 114-99

By TOM KERTSCHER

Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Playing without stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton, the Milwaukee Bucks leaned on Jrue Holiday and had a 21-0 fourth-quarter run to beat the Indiana Pacers 114-99 on Wednesday night. Holiday had 26 points and 14 assists. Tied at 87 after three quarters, Milwaukee surged ahead early in the fourth quarter with the big run. The Bucks raced to a 112-92 lead with just over three minutes left, with Pat Connaughton and Jordan Nwora each scoring eight points during the run. Both finished with 20 points. Antetokounmpo entered the league’s health and safety protocols list Tuesday. Middleton has a hyperextended left knee. Domantas Sabonis had 16 points and 14 rebounds for Indiana.