Formula One finale to be reviewed by FIA for future lessons

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The motorsports governing body for Formula One says it will conduct a detailed analysis of the wild ending of the season finale that decided the championship in favor of Red Bull driver Max Verstappen. FIA says the controversy is “tarnishing the image of the championship.” Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton with a last-lap pass that was set up by a late crash. Mercedes has argued the FIA didn’t follow its own rule book during the sequence that followed the crash. It has had two protests dismissed.