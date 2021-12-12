West Ham held to 0-0 draw by Burnley in Premier League

BURNLEY, England (AP) — West Ham’s Champions League ambitions were dealt a blow after David Moyes’ team was held to a 0-0 draw at relegation-threatened Burnley in the Premier League. West Ham has recently beaten Chelsea and Liverpool while giving Manchester City a run for its money to sit in fourth place on merit, but the team found Burnley a more difficult proposition than expected in a tight encounter at Turf Moor. Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope has missed out on the last two England squads but he will have impressed the watching national-team manager Gareth Southgate as he made good saves to deny Issa Diop and Said Benrahma,