Depth helps No. 22 Irish women roll past Fort Wayne 78-41

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Olivia Miles scored seven of her 12 points to help open the fourth quarter with an 11-0 run for Notre Dame and the No. 22-ranked Irish women breezed past Purdue Fort Wayne 78-41. Notre Dame remains unbeaten at home (5-0) placing six in double-figure scoring. Miles, Sonia Citron and Maya Dodson each scored 12, Dodson with five blocked shots. Anaya Peoples and Abby Prohaska scored 10 each and Maddy Westbeld added 11. Riley Ott scored 21 points to lead the Mastodons, who have lost three in a row. Ott was 9-for-28 shooting, roughly half the team’s totals (16 of 56).