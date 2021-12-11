Lindgren, Blues send Canadiens to sixth straight loss, 4-1

By STEVE OVERBEY

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Charlie Lindgren made 22 saves and Pavel Buchnevich had a goal and assist, leading the St. Louis Blues to a 4-1 win over the slumping Montreal Canadiens. The Blues have won their last seven home games, their longest streak since winning nine in a row from Dec. 12, 2019-Jan. 13, 2020. Ivan Barbashev, Dakota Joshua and Torey Krug also scored for St. Louis, which has picked up points in seven of its last eight games. Alexander Romanov scored for Montreal, which has lost six in a row. Lindgren was making his second start of the season, replacing Jordan Binnington, who is in COVID-19 protocol.