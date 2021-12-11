Skip to Content
Bayern extends league lead as Dortmund draws at Bochum

By JAMES ELLINGWORTH
AP Sports Writer

BOCHUM, Germany (AP) — Bayern Munich extended its lead in the Bundesliga to six points after Jamal Musiala scored in a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Mainz and Borussia Dortmund was held by local rival Bochum to 1-1. Bayern’s win restores a commanding lead in its pursuit of a 10th consecutive Bundesliga title. Leipzig had a winning start to life under new coach Domenico Tedesco with a 4-1 win over struggling Borussia Mönchengladbach. New Hertha Berlin coach Tayfun Korkut picked up his first win in his second game in charge against Arminia Bielefeld.

