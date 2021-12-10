Study: Racial gap in grad rates narrows for bowl teams

By AARON BEARD

AP Sports Writer

The racial gap in graduation rates for this year’s bowl teams in college football has shrunk. A study points to gains by Black athletes for pushing that improvement. The study by from the Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport at the University of Central Florida reported that the overall Graduation Success Rate for bowl-bound teams had increased to 81.3%. That was up from 78% for 2020. Yet the racial gap fell as the average success rate for Black athletes rose from 73.4% in 2020 to 78% this year. White athletes remained steady.