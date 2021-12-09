US World Cup qualifier Jan. 30 at Canada to kick off at 3

By The Associated Press

The United States’ World Cup qualifier against Canada in Hamilton, Ontario, on Jan. 30 will have a 3 p.m. EST kickoff. The Canada Soccer Association said tickets will go on sale Dec. 17 for the match at Tim Hortons Field. Hamilton averages a high of 30 degrees Fahrenheit and a low of 18 on that date. The U.S. Soccer Federation said its Feb. 2 qualifier against Honduras at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minnesota, will start at 7:30 p.m. EST. The average Feb. 2 low in the Twin Cities is 9.