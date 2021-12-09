Titans claim linebacker Zach Cunningham off waivers

By TERRY McCORMICK

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans claimed inside linebacker Zach Cunningham off waivers from the Houston Texans in a move they hope will bolster their injury-riddled group. Cunningham, 27, was released by the Texans (2-10) on Wednesday after being late to and missing meetings this season. Cunningham, who played at Vanderbilt in Nashville, has familiarity with the Titans’ defense, having played for coach Mike Vrabel when Vrabel was Texans linebackers coach and later defensive coordinator. Titans defensive coordinator Shane Bowen was also on the Texans staff before joining the Tennessee.