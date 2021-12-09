California mother charged for telling child to hit opponent

By CHRISTOPHER WEBER

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California woman faces criminal charges for telling her daughter “you better hit her” before the girl punched an opposing player in the head during a basketball game. Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said Thursday the words were the “catalyst” for the attack. The punch was thrown last month as two club teams played during a tournament in Garden Grove, south of Los Angeles. Spitzer said Latira Shonty Hunt told her daughter to hit the girl after the two players were involved in a previous play. Hunt faces two misdemeanors for the incident that left the victim with a concussion.