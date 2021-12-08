Saints’ Hill seizing starting QB role, damaged digit and all

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Taysom Hill says he’s competing as hard as he can to maintain his starting quarterback spot for the New Orleans Saints while dealing with an injured middle finger on his throwing hand. Hill says he can accept if coaches deem his finger a liability in the passing game and assign him a different role. But Hill says he doesn’t want to take himself out before he’s seen how well he can perform while managing the injury. Hill played through the injury for most of last week’s loss to Dallas. He was intercepted four times, but accounted for 365 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns passing.