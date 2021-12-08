River Plate coach Marcelo Gallardo extends contract

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Two-time Copa Libertadores winning coach Marcelo Gallardo has signed a contract extension to remain at Argentina’s River Plate for another year. The 45-year-old Gallardo has been River’s coach for seven years and was recently crowned Argentinian champion with the club for the first time. River won its first Argentinian title since 2014 in November. Gallardo has lifted 13 trophies with the club since he joined including the 2015 and 2018 Copa Libertadores titles. Gallardo reportedly had an offer to become Uruguay’s national team coach.