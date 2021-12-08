49ers’ not-so-special teams contribute to latest loss

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers’ special teams have been far from special for two straight games. The unit has given up touchdowns on a kick return and fake punt, turned the ball over once, missed a couple of kicks and allowed a few other big returns. The Niners survived the problems two weeks ago against Minnesota. That wasn’t the case last week when Seattle scored on a fake punt, Travis Benjamin fumbled away a kickoff and another long kick return led to a TD drive in the Seahawks’ 30-23 win.