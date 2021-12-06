Pacers pull away early, hold off Wizards for 116-110 win

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Domantas Sabonis finished with 30 points and 10 rebounds and Caris LeVert added 19 points to help the Indiana Pacers snap a four-game losing streak with a 116-110 victory over Washington. Indiana had lost four straight regular-season games to the Wizards. The Pacers also lost to Washington in last season’s play-in round. Three-time All-Star guard Bradley Beal scored 34 points to lead the Wizards. Washington has lost three straight and four of five. The Wizards never got closer than eight points until the final minute of the game.