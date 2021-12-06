Skip to Content
Miami fires Manny Diaz, awaits Mario Cristobal decision

By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Sports Writer

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Manny Diaz was fired as Miami’s football coach Monday, after a 7-5 regular season and with the school in deep negotiations to bring Oregon coach Mario Cristobal back to his alma mater to take over. Diaz went 21-15 in three seasons at Miami. His job security had been in question for some time and speculation ramped up three weeks ago when the Hurricanes dismissed athletic director Blake James — one of the people who hired Diaz in 2018. But Diaz kept working, even in recent days while the school was trying to pry Cristobal out of Oregon.

