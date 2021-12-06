Florida’s Billy Napier embraces ‘scared money’ catchphrase

By MARK LONG

AP Sports Writer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — New Florida football coach Billy Napier has heard the expression countless times: “Scared money don’t make money.” The phrase was shouted at Napier as he and his family deplaned in Gainesville on Monday and again as he stepped out of a van outside Florida Field and did the “Gator chomp.” Napier never expected it to become his catchphrase, one that would follow him from Lafayette, Louisiana. Napier says “I’m never going to live that down.” Napier used it during a halftime interview in September after going for it on fourth down and scoring. It caught fire and has stayed with him since.