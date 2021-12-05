With Glennon now concussed, Giants’ issues at QB worsen

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The New York Giants arrived in Miami with a quarterback problem. They left with two quarterback problems. Not only is there no clarity on when starter Daniel Jones — who missed Sunday’s 20-9 loss to Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins with a neck injury — can return, but now his backup may be looking at an extended absence as well. Mike Glennon was diagnosed postgame with a concussion, the hardest hit on a day where the Giants took many in Miami.