Falcons waste solid rushing performance during loss to Bucs

By GEORGE HENRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons wanted to try to run the ball against the NFL’s top rushing defense. That part worked out. It just wasn’t enough against Tom Brady and Tampa Bay. Cordarrelle Patterson had 78 of Atlanta’s 121 yards rushing, but Brady passed for four touchdowns in the Buccaneers’ 30-17 win. The Falcons dropped to 0-7 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium since Nov. 29, 2020. They have been outscored 140-66 in losing all five games in Atlanta this season. They fell to 0-10 all-time against Brady.