Toney, Notae score 15, No. 10 Arkansas beats Little Rock

By ERIC W. BOLIN

Associated Press

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Au’Diese Toney scored 18 points and JD Notae had 15 to lift No. 10 Arkansas past Little Rock 93-78 on Saturday. Arkansas (8-0) built its lead to 15 points at the break, but staved off an attempted rally by Little Rock (4-5), which went on an 18-8 run to start the second half. Arkansas had three other players score in double figures: Devo Davis with 16, Chris Lykes with 14 and Stanley Umude added 12. Marko Lukic led all scorers with 23 points for Little Rock, while Isaiah Palermo added 17 points and a game-high 10 rebounds.