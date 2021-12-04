Jackson finishes 6th in 500; Mantia wins 1,500 at World Cup

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

KEARNS, Utah (AP) — Erin Jackson lost a 500-meter World Cup race for just the second time this season. She finished sixth in the event at the Utah Olympic Oval after hesitating at the start. She thought a false start would be called by the referee, but it wasn’t. Andzelika Wojcik of Poland won the race in 36.775 seconds. Joey Mantia won the men’s 1,500 in a personal-best time of 1 minute, 41.154 seconds. Mantia came back later to finish 10th in the mass start.