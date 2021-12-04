Goodwin lifts No. 20 USC over Washington State 63-61

By CHRISTOPHER MITCHELL

Associated Press

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Chevez Goodwin sank a layup and the free throw with 16 seconds left to lift undefeated Southern California to a 63-61 victory over Washington State on Saturday. Goodwin led No. 20 USC (8-0, 2-0 Pac-12) with 14 points and added five rebounds. Drew Peterson scored 13 points for the Trojans, while Max Agbonkpolo scored nine points and had a key block with 6 seconds left. Michael Flowers scored 13 points to lead Washington State (6-2, 1-1).