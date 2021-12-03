Sport climbing gets a boost with Olympic debut

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Sports Writer

Sport climbing’s popularity has risen in recent years as more climbers have turned out to scale walls indoors and out. The sport lost its footing a bit during the pandemic but most indicators show it’s well on its way to returning to peak numbers from 2019. Climbing’s inclusion in the Olympics for the first time has given the sport a bit of a boost as well. Indoor climbing has turned into a $500 million industry, with nearly 600 gyms spread across the United States. The sport’s Olympic debut has given it even more exposure and increased visits at indoor gyms.