Plummer, Cockburn lead Illinois past Rutgers 86-51

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Alfonso Plummer scored 24 points, Kofi Cockburn had a double-double and Illinois cruised to an 86-51 victory over Rutgers in the Big Ten opener for both teams. Cockburn, who came in leading the nation in scoring at 26.8 points per game, scored a season-low 13 points on 4-of-8 shooting and grabbed a season-high 15 rebounds. Jacob Grandison added 16 points for Illinois (6-2). Hawkins hit a 3-pointer and then Williams hit another to gave Illinois the lead for good and spark a 16-2 run that made it 18-7 with 11 minutes left in the first half. Jaden Jones led Rutgers (4-4) with 10 points. Ron Harper Jr., who went into the game leading the team in scoring at 16.1 points per game, finished with five points on 1-of-9 shooting.