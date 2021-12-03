Skip to Content
Kraken take early lead, hold off Oilers for 4-3 victory

By TIM BOOTH
AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Colin Blackwell and Alex Wennberg scored less than three minutes apart in the second period, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3. Yanni Gourde and Adam Larsson scored in the first period for the expansion Kraken, and Philipp Grubauer had 29 saves — including 13 in the third period. Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner made 30 saves as Edmonton snapped a three-game win streak.

