Gardner’s last-second shot falls, Virginia wins ACC opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Jayden Gardner scored 15 points, including a last-second putback of a missed 3-pointer that bounced home, lifting Virginia to a 57-56 win over Pitt in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams. In a game that saw four ties and 14 lead changes, Gardner scored the last five of the game as Virginia’s streak of winning ACC openers stretched to 14 — 13 in a row for coach Tony Bennett. Armaan Franklin added 10 points for Virginia but was 0 for 6 from distance. John Hugley led the Panthers with 12 points on 2-for-11 shooting and Jamarius Burton added 11 with four assists.