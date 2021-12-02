Ronaldo reaches 800 career goals as United beats Arsenal 3-2

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo reached 800 career goals as his double secured Manchester United a 3-2 victory against Arsenal in the Premier League as interim manager Ralf Rangnick saw his new team triumph from the stands on Thursday. It was United’s first home game in 26 days. In that time Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lost his job but Michael Carrick has steadied the team during an unbeaten three-match caretaker stint that ended with an entertaining win featuring a bizarre opening goal and another demonstration of Ronaldo’s enduring excellence on his return to the side.