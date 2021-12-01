UC Davis women end No. 18 Oregon’s homecourt win streak

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Sage Stobbart scored all 11 of her points in the second half and UC Davis ended No. 18 Oregon’s 44-game home winning streak against nonconference opponents with a 64-57 victory. It was the Aggies’ first win over a nationally ranked opponent since moving to Division I in 2003. Stobbart sank a 3-pointer to open the second half for the Aggies (4-2), who trailed 35-34 at halftime, and hit another 3 to cap a 17-6 run that left them leading 51-41 with 4:47 left in the third quarter. Oregon (3-3) trailed 53-46 entering the fourth and closed the gap to four points on a 3-pointer by Sydney Parrish, but Stobbart answered with a layup and a 3-pointer to up the Aggies’ lead to 58-49 with 6:48 left to play.