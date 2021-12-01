No. 6 Villanova tops Penn 71-56 at Palestra for Big 5 win

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Collin Gillespie scored 26 points, Brandon Slater had 16 and No. 6 Villanova avoided a second straight court-storming at Penn with a 71-56 win. Jordan Dingle led the Quakers with 21 points. Penn did make 13 3-pointers. The Wildcats had won a city-record 25 straight games before it lost to Penn in 2018 and hasn’t lost a Big 5 game again over that span. Gillespie hit four 3-pointers and went 9 for 15 overall from the floor.