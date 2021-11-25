Saints scratch Ingram, Armstead returns; Bills’ McKenzie out

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have scratched hobbled running back Mark Ingram and left tackle Terron Armstead has returned to the lineup against Buffalo on Thursday night. The Bills listed receiver and returner Isaiah McKenzie as a healthy scratch following his fumble last week. Ingram entered the game as questionable because of a knee injury that limited him in practice this week. Fullback Alex Armah is a healthy scratch as the Saints have decided to go with a backfield of Tony Jones Jr., Dwayne Washington and newly acquired Adam Prentice. The Bills had seven healthy scratches including running back Zack Moss.