Marc Gasol to play for Spanish club he founded

MADRID (AP) — Former NBA and Spain player Marc Gasol will play for the club he founded in the second division of Spanish basketball. The 36-year-old Gasol says he will play until the end of the season before deciding whether to retire. Gasol is the owner and president of Girona, which he founded in 2014. Gasol played last season with the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA. He previously also played for the Memphis Grizzlies and the Toronto Raptors. He played in his last Olympics with Spain at the Tokyo Games.