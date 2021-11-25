Canada-US World Cup qualifier slated for Jan. 30 in Ontario

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada’s home World Cup qualifier against the United States on Jan. 30 will be held at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ontario. The outdoor venue with artificial turf is nicknamed “The Donut Box.” The city averages a high of 30 degrees Fahrenheit (minus-1 Celsius) and a low of 18 (minus-8) on Jan. 30. When Canada beat Mexico on Nov. 16 at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Alberta, the temperature at kickoff was 16 (minus-9).