Allen throws for 4 TDs as Bills beat hobbled Saints, 31-6

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Josh Allen passed for 260 yards and four touchdowns, Buffalo’s defense stifled New Orleans’ short-handed offense and the Bills rolled to a 31-6 victory that sent the injury-ravaged Saints to their fourth straight loss. Dawson Knox caught two touchdown passes, giving him a franchise-best seven TDs in a single season by a tight end. His second score gave the Bills a 24-0 lead. The Saints were playing without dynamic running back Alvin Kamara for a third straight game and were shut out for the first three quarters. Buffalo outgained New Orleans 361-190.