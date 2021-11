COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A.J. Walker scored 27 points and Air Force beat Denver 66-65. Jake Heidbreder made a pair of foul shots with 30 seconds to put the Falcons up by the final margin. Denver called an immediate timeout to set a play but Taelyr Gatlin missed a 3-point attempt as time expired. Michael Henn led the Pioneers with 16 points and nine rebounds.