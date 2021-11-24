Ingram, Valanciunas pace Pelicans past Wizards, 127-102

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 26 points, Jonas Valanciunas added 21 points and 11 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans won for just the fourth time this season, beating the Washington Wizards 127-102. Josh Hart highlighted his 16-point performance with a running half-court bank shot as he was fouled in the final second of the third quarter. Bradley Beal scored 23 points but got little help as the Wizards lost for the fourth time in five games. Spencer Dinwiddie added 11 points and Montrezl Harrell had 10 points and nine rebounds. The Wizards committed 19 turnovers and missed 13 free throws.