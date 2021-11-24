Durant moves into NBA’s top 25, Nets beat Celtics 123-104

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets beat the Boston Celtics 123-104. Kevin Durant scored 21 points to pass Allen Iverson and move into the top 25 on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. Patty Mills added 23 points, James Harden had 20 points and 11 assists and LaMarcus Aldridge scored 17 with nine rebounds. Brooklyn has won four in a row, seven out of eight and 12 of its last 14 games. Marcus Smart scored 20 with eight assists for Boston, which had won three in a row. Jayson Tatum had 15 points and eight rebounds. The Celtics cut a 29-point third-quarter lead to 12 early in the fourth, but could get no closer.