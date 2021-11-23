Wisconsin holds off No. 12 Houston with 65-63 upset

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Johnny Davis scored a career-high 30 points and Wisconsin beat No. 12 Houston 65-63 in the Maui Invitational semifinals. The Cougars erased a 20-point halftime deficit and cut Wisconsin’s lead to two on Kyler Edwards’ 3-pointer with 40 seconds left. With the final possession, Jamal Shead drove baseline and passed to Edwards, who wasn’t expecting the feed, costing the Cougars a chance at a final attempt. Davis finished 10 of 18 from the floor, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range, and was 6 for 6 from the free-throw line.