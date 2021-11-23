Skip to Content
Mouth guard sensors help provide research on player safety

By STEVE MEGARGEE
AP Sports Writer

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The mouthguards that some college football players are wearing this season have a dual purpose. These mouthguards do more than provide the obvious protection for teeth and jaws. They also include sensors collecting data to help research the best way to prevent serious head injuries. Ten NFL teams already had been using these sensors for the last few years. College players at Alabama, North Carolina, Washington and Wisconsin also have utilized these custom-made mouthguards this season.

