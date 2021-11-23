Iron Bowl quarterbacks have different pedigrees, same goal

By JOHN ZENOR

AP Sports Writer

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is a former five-star prospect and Heisman Trophy candidate. Auburn’s T.J. Finley was a less heralded recruit who took over the starting job after a season-ending injury to three-year starter Bo Nix. They’ll lead their respective teams into the Iron Bowl, when third-ranked Alabama visits the Tigers. Young is coming off an Arkansas game where he set he school’s single-game passing record. Finley made his first start for Auburn in a loss at South Carolina. The transfer did start against the Crimson Tide last season for LSU.