1-2 matchup of Gonzaga, UCLA highlights hoops tourney feast

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Basketball Writer

The rise of exempt tournaments the past few years has turned the week of Thanksgiving into a reason to give thanks for some college hoops. Just about every day is overflowing with tantalizing matchups, which not only serve as Top 25 shake-ups during the early portion of the season but could act as resume-builders when March rolls around. The biggest game on the docket is Tuesday night when top-ranked Gonzaga plays No. 2 UCLA in the Good Sam Empire Classic in Las Vegas.