Washington State holds off Winthrop 92-86 in wild finish

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Michael Flowers and Noah Williams combined for 39 points and Washington State survived a second-half 3-point barrage from Winthrop’s Patrick Good to beat the Eagles 92-86. Flowers scored 20, sinking 5 of 8 shots — with two 3-pointers — and 8 of 11 free throws for the Cougars. Williams netted 12 of his 19 points in the first half as WSU took a commanding 47-28 lead into the locker room. The Cougars had no answer for Good after the break. The Winthrop senior came off the bench to sink two of his first four 3-pointers in the first half, then caught fire in the second half — hitting 9 of 15 from distance to finish with 33 points.