Pinzan, No. 23 Bulls top No. 9 Ducks 71-62 at Atlantis

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Elisa Pinzan had a career-high 26 points to go with 10 assists to help No. 23 South Florida beat No. 9 Oregon 71-62 in the third-place game at the inaugural women’s Battle 4 Atlantis. The Bulls scored 28 points off turnovers, with the Ducks committing a season-high 25. South Florida led by as many as 17 points in the fourth quarter. The Bulls went 12 for 12 at the line in the final 45 seconds to seal it after the Ducks closed to within four. Sydney Parrish scored 15 points to lead Oregon.