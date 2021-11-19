Yankees, needing roster space, trade Nick Nelson to Phillies

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees have traded right-hander Nick Nelson to the Philadelphia Phillies along with minor league catcher Donny Sands. New York received minor league infielder T.J. Rumfield and left-hander Joel Valdez from the Phillies. The Yankees were short of 40-man roster spots to protect prospects ahead of next month’s winter meeting draft. The 25-year-old Nelson was 0-2 with an 8.79 ERA in two starts and nine relief appearances over six stints this season. Nelson was 3-4 with a 3.81 ERA in five starts and 24 relief appearances at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.