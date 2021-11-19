Shackelford scores 20, No. 14 Alabama tops Oakland 86-59

By BRETT HUDSON

Associated Press

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jaden Shackelford scored 20 points as No. 14 Alabama beat Oakland 86-59 on Friday night, giving the Crimson Tide its first 4-0 start since the 2017-18 season. Shackelford added five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and scored his 1,000th career point. Jahvon Quinerly had 19 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals for Alabama. Oakland’s Jamal Cain led all scorers with 31 points, making 10 of his 23 shots from the field for the Grizzlies (2-2) and nine of his 11 free throws. He also had 10 rebounds and three steals.