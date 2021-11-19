Mavs retiring Nowitzki’s 41 in January when Warriors visit

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks are retiring Dirk Nowitzki’s No. 41 when Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors visit in January. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is expected to attend the Jan. 5 ceremony honoring the only player in league history to play 21 seasons with the same team. The 43-year-old Nowitzki is the franchise leader in points, games, starts, minutes, rebounds, 3-pointers, free throws and blocks. Nowitzki retired at 40 in 2019, eight years after leading Dallas to the only championship in franchise history.