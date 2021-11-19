Skip to Content
AP Business
By
Published 12:59 PM

Mavs retiring Nowitzki’s 41 in January when Warriors visit

KYMA

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks are retiring Dirk Nowitzki’s No. 41 when Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors visit in January. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is expected to attend the Jan. 5 ceremony honoring the only player in league history to play 21 seasons with the same team. The 43-year-old Nowitzki is the franchise leader in points, games, starts, minutes, rebounds, 3-pointers, free throws and blocks. Nowitzki retired at 40 in 2019, eight years after leading Dallas to the only championship in franchise history.

AP Business

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content