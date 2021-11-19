Johnson scores 15, No. 21 Auburn rallies to beat USF 58-52

By MARK DIDTLER

Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — K.D. Johnson scored 15 points, Zep Jasper added 13 and No. 21 Auburn rallied to beat South Florida 58-52. Jabari Smith hit a 3-pointer 10 minutes into the second half during a 15-0 stretch that gave Auburn its first lead at 42-40. It was the third made 3-pointer by Auburn in 21 tries to that point. Jaylin Williams and Devan Cambridge had consecutive slams to start the run with USF leading 40-31. Johnson had two layups, including one after a nifty steal, that helped the Tigers go up 46-40. Caleb Murphy scored 19 points and Javon Greene added 15 for South Florida.