Hughes, Air Force beat Nevada 41-39 in 3OT

RENO, Nev. (AP) — DeAndre Hughes rushed for a school-record 279 yards — scoring two touchdowns and adding a successful 2-point conversion run in the third overtime — to lift Air Force to a 41-39 victory over Nevada in Mountain West Conference play. Hughes ran for 122 yards and a score — a 10-yard TD run in a 17-point second quarter — as the Falcons (8-3, 5-2) took a 17-3 lead into halftime. Hughes set his rushing record on 23 carries. Roberts carried 28 times for 111 yards as Air Force piled up 522 yards on the ground.