Groves scores 24, leads Sooners over Indiana State 87-63

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Tanner Groves scored a season-high 24 points and grabbed eight rebounds in leading Oklahoma to an 87-63 victory over Indiana State in a Myrtle Beach Invitational semifinal. Groves was 10-of-15 shooting, hitting three 3-pointers. Jordan Goldwire added 14 points and Umoja Gibson and Tanner’s brother, Jacob Groves, scored 11 each. The Sooners shot over 56% in the second half when they broke the game open. Cameron Henry had a season-high 25 points on 10-of-19 shooting with eight rebounds to lead the Sycamores