Wells scores 24, No. 24 Texas A&M women top Stephen F Austin

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Kayla Wells scored 24 points, Qadashah Hoppie hit four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points and No. 24 Texas A&M beat Stephen F. Austin 82-75. The Aggies used a 13-1 run in the second quarter to take the lead for good and stretched its advantage to 73-53 when Hoppie made her last 3 with 6:47 to play. Stephen F. Austin (3-1) ripped off 20 of the next 25 points to trim its deficit to 78-73 when Avery Brittingham — who scored 11 points in that stretch — made two free throws with 42 seconds left. Stephanie Visscher led Stephen F. Jackson with 18 points and Brittingham scored 17.